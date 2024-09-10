India’s urban agglomerations are no longer held back by state boundaries
Summary
- Commerce across state borders is an inevitable outcome of the integration of India’s internal market, with the goods and services tax (GST) playing a role. How to manage such areas could become a tricky—but hopefully not heated—issue for Indian federalism in the years ahead.
Sarjapura is a small town lying at the very edge of the expanding Bengaluru metropolitan sprawl. It is geographically closer to the town of Hosur than to the centre of Bengaluru. Reaching it by car from Bengaluru airport can sometimes take close to three agonizing hours. The drive from the proposed airport in Hosur is expected to be far more convenient.