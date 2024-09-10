India’s urban agglomerations are no longer held back by state boundaries

A milder version of this challenge has been the growth of our cities outside their administrative boundaries. My colleagues at Artha Global had nearly a decade ago used satellite data to show how many cities, big and small, have spilled outside their formal limits, engulfing not just suburbs, but also smaller settlements that continue to be mistakenly identified as villages in our official statistics. Much of this spatial growth—in Mumbai, for example—was still within the confines of a state. That is no longer a given.