India’s wave of sports is one that’s not going to flatten

There’s no doubt about it—sports in India are on the rise. Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen the rise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and more recently kabaddi, soccer, badminton, hockey and wrestling tournaments. All of these sports have grown in participation and following. None of this is surprising. We’ve seen similar trends around sport across Asia. But one sport has shown impressive potential to become very popular in India—basketball. We have seen basketball participation increase exponentially in India, including growing talent at the elite level and breakthroughs on the international and professional stage, with Princepal Singh advancing from NBA Academy India to the US-based National Basketball Association’s (NBA’s) G League. As a fan of basketball and the NBA, I’m excited to see this growth. I also have the privilege of leading the charge for the sport and the NBA’s efforts across the country as managing director of NBA Asia.