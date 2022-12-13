India’s youth bulge could have peaked and might be shrinking

As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as of November stood at 39.6%. LFPR is the ratio of the labour force to the population aged 15 years or more, where the labour force comprises persons who are 15 or more and are either employed or are unemployed and actively looking for a job. Hence, this means that for every 1,000 individuals in the population aged 15 or more, 396 are either employed or unemployed and looking for a job.