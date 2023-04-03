Economic winds favour an India-UK trade agreement4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Complementary capabilities and close service ties underline the win-win potential of such a pact
As the eighth round of India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) discussions approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is how close are we to the endgame? The recent incident of pro-Khalistan protests at the Indian embassy in the UK has raised tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries. Even in the best of times, India is known to be a cautious trading partner. Not only do we have vested interests in protecting key domestic sectors, we are also cognizant of our growing geopolitical stature. The proposed trade deal with the UK presents an exciting opportunity on both these fronts, but bargaining on political ideologies must not get in the way.