Economic winds favour an India-UK trade agreement

While a trade deal expands the current comparative advantages of the two signing countries, it would be short-sighted to not prepare for the Indian economy’s expanding needs. With the New Education Policy (NEP), there is a greater focus on students getting work experience and technical training while pursuing undergraduate degrees. India should negotiate better terms for students to get such training in the UK. While London is opposed to opening borders for migrants, it is open to allowing more students temporary work visas. India would gain immensely by facilitating easier terms for its students to get international exposure. Relatedly, the two countries need to recognize the educational qualifications of their counterparts. The Skill India programme could benefit from the UK framework of Vocational Technical Courses. In general, an agreement on the mutual recognition of qualifications (beyond that of IITs and IIMs) would help India-educated workers to become globally competitive. Given the relative sizes of each market and possible differences in professional practices, this will allow greater movement of skilled workers between both economies.