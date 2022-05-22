Indigenous weapons will have to wean India off Russian arms

For decades, India has tried to establish a local defence industry, building its own battle tanks and jets. Unfortunately, our military hates the results—the Arjun tank and the Tejas fighter. The Arjun, the Indian Army complains, can’t be part of any battle plans on the canal-heavy, militarized border with Pakistan: It weighs almost 70 tonnes and would collapse most bridges in Punjab. By contrast, Russia’s T-90 tank weighs less than 50 tonnes. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has a long list of reasons why the Tejas fighter jet is not good enough: Its payload is smaller than the F-16’s, the plane takes too long to service, and so on.