Indira Gandhi: The promise and price of a rich legacy

A short while later, Indira Gandhi emerged and turned toward us with an expectant look, she gestured us to step forward. The three of us walked over to her. Following a brief three-minute interaction, she suddenly turned her gaze straight toward me. She asked: “Are you really a journalist? You look like a college student.” I reassured her of my credentials. She smiled, patted my shoulder gently, and remarked: “If you are a journalist, read a bit. Panditji and PD (Tandon)used to be journalists in this very city.”