Indira Gandhi: The promise and price of a rich legacy

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visiting Allahabad, unannounced? What was the purpose? Pondering over the possibilities I stood there. Across the road was the bungalow of Mrs S.S. Nehru, wife of Dr. Shridhar Shridhara Nehru, a prominent Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer who was Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin and independent India’s first High Commissioner to Britain. Given the close kinship, a visit by the Prime Minister to her aunt was by no means unprecedented. Still the flurry of activity was what bothered me considering the PM had to leave for an important trip to the Soviet Union within a couple of days.