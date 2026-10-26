Indira Gandhi: The promise and price of a rich legacy

It was a pleasant September morning in 1982. Returning home in Allahabad I noticed a posse of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and local police standing guard in the nearby neighbourhood of George Town. I inquired about the reason for their sudden deployment. I received a counter-question: “Don’t you know? The Prime Minister is coming.”
It was a pleasant September morning in 1982. Returning home in Allahabad I noticed a posse of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and local police standing guard in the nearby neighbourhood of George Town. I inquired about the reason for their sudden deployment. I received a counter-question: “Don’t you know? The Prime Minister is coming.”
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visiting Allahabad, unannounced? What was the purpose? Pondering over the possibilities I stood there. Across the road was the bungalow of Mrs S.S. Nehru, wife of Dr. Shridhar Shridhara Nehru, a prominent Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer who was Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin and independent India’s first High Commissioner to Britain. Given the close kinship, a visit by the Prime Minister to her aunt was by no means unprecedented. Still the flurry of activity was what bothered me considering the PM had to leave for an important trip to the Soviet Union within a couple of days.
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visiting Allahabad, unannounced? What was the purpose? Pondering over the possibilities I stood there. Across the road was the bungalow of Mrs S.S. Nehru, wife of Dr. Shridhar Shridhara Nehru, a prominent Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer who was Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin and independent India’s first High Commissioner to Britain. Given the close kinship, a visit by the Prime Minister to her aunt was by no means unprecedented. Still the flurry of activity was what bothered me considering the PM had to leave for an important trip to the Soviet Union within a couple of days.
When I asked a senior official I was told that Mrs Nehru was indisposed, prompting Indiraji to pay her a visit. Soon enough, two fellow journalists arrived. They were passing by and were absolutely unaware about the Prime Minister’s visit.
Shortly thereafter, the PM’s motorcade arrived. She was accompanied by the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Sripati Mishra. While the Prime Minister remained indoors, a visibly anxious Sripati Mishra kept pacing up and down the veranda. Unable to ignore our hectoring, he finally approached us, visibly displeased and asked us why we were making a ruckus. I urged him that the three of us were journalists seeking an audience with the Prime Minister. He grimaced and walked away.
A short while later, Indira Gandhi emerged and turned toward us with an expectant look, she gestured us to step forward. The three of us walked over to her. Following a brief three-minute interaction, she suddenly turned her gaze straight toward me. She asked: “Are you really a journalist? You look like a college student.” I reassured her of my credentials. She smiled, patted my shoulder gently, and remarked: “If you are a journalist, read a bit. Panditji and PD (Tandon)used to be journalists in this very city.”
Return to power
On the eve of her death anniversary, stepping back from such personal anecdotes I would like to examine her political legacy with the benefit of hindsight. Till our meeting Indira Gandhi had served as Prime Minister for almost 14 years. She had declared an Emergency, suffered a crushing electoral defeat, and was relegated to political wilderness. The Janata Party administration committed a fatal political blunder by sending her to Tihar Jail, a move that backfired spectacularly.
The day she walked out of Tihar Jail her return to power in Delhi became inevitable. In the 1980 Lok Sabha polls, she swept back to power with 353 seats. To her fans, she was an embodiment of Durga and to her critics, she was an unabashed dictator.
Supporters proudly pointed to her decisive leadership during the 1971 war, the creation of Bangladesh, the integration of Sikkim into the Indian Union, the spread of the Green Revolution, and her willingness to lock horns with the US President Richard Nixon and create for herself a diplomatic elbow room with an astute alignment with the Soviet Union. She remains the only Prime Minister under whose watch the geopolitical map of the subcontinent was redrawn twice.
Contested legacy
Yet, that’s only one side of her ruling ledger. Indira Gandhi repeatedly weakened democratic norms, dismissing nine state governments in a stroke and forcing opposition-appointed Governors out of office. Her tenure witnessed unprecedented internal fractures within the Congress party, institutionalizing a culture of centralization at the expense of regional leadership.
The Punjab problem escalated under her watch, ending with the deployment of tanks at the Golden Temple, a move that precipitated her tragic assassination. Meanwhile, ethnic fires raged across the entire North-East. Though the Kashmir insurgency was still some years away, she, despite her Kashmiri roots, failed to forge a lasting framework to stem the rising tide of separatism.
History obliges us to evaluate decisions of historical figures with the benefit of hindsight and the context in which they were operating. Decades later, how do we weigh the balance sheet of such a polarizing figure? We inevitably judge those historic calls through our own subjective lenses. Indira Gandhi’s legacy of strategic assertiveness in Indian statecraft is undeniable. It is certain that she left an indelible mark on the face of time.
Shashi Shekhar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.