Major reforms take time but progress can be achieved by the thoughtful acts of committed people who care
The seemingly impossible has happened lately. Traffic flow has improved substantially on the Hebbal Flyover (HF) in Bangalore, which is the northern gateway to the city. At this spot, the city’s large and only ring road cuts across National Highway 7 (NH7), which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari, passing through the city.