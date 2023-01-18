Individual dedication can overcome rigid constraints

One can see this everyday in thousands of government schools in the remotest areas, where highly motivated teachers operating within the same set of constraints and limited resources ensure that their students learn everything that they should. In the microcosm of the school, an engaged and capable teacher is often sufficient to overcome all kinds of obstacles—from poor quality books, inadequate classroom spaces, misguiding directions from higher officers to a lack of resources in students’ homes, and more. It’s not that the country should leave these teachers without support to tackle all these obstacles on their own. But these realities of today will change only slowly over time. In the meantime, the actions of each individual can create improvement in her own immediate sphere.

