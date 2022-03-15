These are uncertain times. We’ve never lived with less risk. That may sound crazy coming out of a pandemic that disrupted our lives — and now we may be on the brink of World War III. But there is a big difference between risk and uncertainty; each requires a different coping strategy. Risk can be managed with insurance or hedging; uncertainty demands flexibility. That’s important when making decisions like buying a house, changing jobs, having a baby, retiring or adjusting your portfolio.

Risk includes things we can measure and see coming, while uncertainty arises from the things that take us by surprise. Society has become very adept at measuring and managing risk with the help of data and technology. We see this in the stock market, in housing, and even our culture where data can increase the odds we’ll enjoy a movie on Netflix or a song on Spotify. When it comes to things we can measure, much less is left to chance. If we can’t eliminate risk, we can insure against it: stock options can insure us against a falling share price, for instance.

Since the 1970s, we have had more ways than ever to manage or eliminate risk in markets, the economy and many aspects of our lives. The payoff was rising markets, low inflation (until recently), and stable wages and jobs. So we’re gobsmacked when we’re hit by the unexpected—like a pandemic or war that sends the world spinning.

For most of human history, people lived with uncertainty and risks they couldn’t manage. Violent wars and deadly disease outbreaks were a fact of life. This changed in the 20th century as governments took on more of our risk. Welfare programmes eased hardship, countries cooperated through international organizations and trade, and technology gave us more tools against risk. By the 1970s, ‘risk’ was something you could manage or avoid. But the last two years may mark a new era. We can still manage risk and have better tools to so, but it’s now about managing uncertainty— a much more difficult proposition. You can’t plan for the unforeseeable.

It’s still possible to manage risks that arise from uncertain times, but it takes resiliency. Governments and central banks had the flexibility that made the pandemic less bad than it might have been. They had the fiscal space to throw tonnes of money at the pandemic with enhanced unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and massive purchases of debt. The mRNA technology is remarkably flexible, and scientists used it develop a vaccine in record time.

Now the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses a new source of uncertainty: Cold War economics, nuclear weapons, food shortages, cyber attacks, China’s reactions—all impossible to predict. We have risk-management tools for fiscal policy and in re-engineering global markets such as energy, and that will help make the crisis less risky. But as the last two years have shown, risk-control can’t shut out uncertainty. And individuals must manage their own lives.

Our first instinct when faced with more uncertainty is to avoid making decisions, bulk up on cash, don’t relocate and avoid new debt. But the heightened uncertainty may last a long time and you can’t keep your life on hold. Cash is normally attractive when times are uncertain, but with inflation today it’s not a safe strategy either. We still need to invest in risky assets and if you put off a house, baby, or job change, you may be waiting a long time.

To manage uncertainty, the best option is to acquire resilience by not taking excessive risk and promoting flexibility in your life. Invest in stocks, but avoid assets that are illiquid or too volatile. If you are thinking about retirement, keep your options open for a possible return to part-time work. The same principle applies to buying a house or changing jobs. Rather than going for that fancy far-off residence, buy a smaller house in a neighbourhood that you know you can easily resell if need be. It could be planning on a part-time job if you go back to school, or a side hustle if you take a less stable job. Or, when it comes to cyber risk, hold on to paper copies of your bank statements and make sure your computer is backed up to the cloud or an external hard drive.

We’ve been fortunate this past half-century to live in a world with remarkably little risk most of the time. But it’s also made us more vulnerable in other ways. We discount the unexpected because we rarely experience the costs of bad shocks. Companies hold fewer inventories when they don’t worry about global supply chains breaking down; we take on more debt if we don’t expect to lose our jobs, or we might book a non-refundable trip when we can’t imagine a pandemic disrupting travel plans.

The last two years have reminded us that that no matter how much we minimize risk, we cannot plan for everything. We must build more options into our lives so that we feel less helpless when something big does go wrong.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

