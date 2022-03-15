Individuals should shift from managing risk to uncertainty

To manage uncertainty, the best option is to acquire resilience by not taking excessive risk and promoting flexibility in your life. Invest in stocks, but avoid assets that are illiquid or too volatile. If you are thinking about retirement, keep your options open for a possible return to part-time work. The same principle applies to buying a house or changing jobs. Rather than going for that fancy far-off residence, buy a smaller house in a neighbourhood that you know you can easily resell if need be. It could be planning on a part-time job if you go back to school, or a side hustle if you take a less stable job. Or, when it comes to cyber risk, hold on to paper copies of your bank statements and make sure your computer is backed up to the cloud or an external hard drive.