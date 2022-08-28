Indonesia has become a truly remarkable emerging market

Jakarta will reduce its fuel subsidies, which amount to as much as 2.7% of GDP this year. The price of the most-consumed gasoline has been fixed at 7,650 rupiah ($0.52) per litre since 2019, or about 40% below the current market price, according to Maybank economist Lee Ju Ye. But Indonesia wants to be seen as far more than just a source of commodities—at least this is not Jokowi’s preferred narrative. After all, one can point to Chile, the Saudi Arabia of lithium, a key input for electric-vehicle batteries. Chile somehow has not managed to capture the epic switch to electric vehicles (EVs), and is benefiting from IMF help.