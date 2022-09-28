Indonesia has been a remarkable success under Jokowi5 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Reconciliations in politics and labour-capital relations have helped the country up its performance
To rework an old line, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia is a modest man with a good deal to be immodest about. This November, he will host the G20 summit in Bali. Dignitaries and leaders will see a country that is one of the surprise success stories of the developing world in the past couple of years, one that has come a long way since the overthrow of Suharto’s dictatorship in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis a quarter of a century ago.