Indonesia has been a remarkable success under Jokowi

This means Indonesia’s political scene is a good deal less divided than in the past, and New Delhi’s for that matter. One of Jokowi’s first moves in 2014 was also to push development down to villages by giving them control of small funds to decide for themselves how to spend it. Jokowi’s start in politics was running successfully to be mayor of Solo in 2005, and then going on to become governor of Jakarta, before he ran for president. But, the paradox has been that even as he has decentralized power in some respects in a geographical sense, under his tenure, Indonesia’s once respected anti-corruption agency has been weakened. Veteran political journalists in Jakarta describe Jokowi as personally incorruptible, just as Manmohan Singh was as India’s prime minister, but inclined to look the other way in the interests of keeping his coalition together as well as in allowing key lieutenants to centralize power. The weakening of a anti-corruption agency is “a key disappointment of his tenure," says James Bryson, director at investment advisor PT HB Capital Indonesia in Jakarta.