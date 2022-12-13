Indonesia’s strict penal code is an omen of illiberal democracy

To anyone who’s been watching Indonesia in recent years, the passing of a stiff new criminal code, one that bans extramarital sex, makes it easier to punish LGBTQ people and harder to criticize the government, wasn’t a shock
To anyone who’s been watching Indonesia in recent years, the passing of a stiff new criminal code, one that bans extramarital sex, makes it easier to punish LGBTQ people and harder to criticize the government, wasn’t a shock. Less tolerant forms of Islam have been seeping into the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Charges of ‘blasphemy’ have toppled political hopefuls and Islamic bylaws are common. To secure re-election in 2019, President Joko Widodo had senior cleric Ma’ruf Amin as his running mate. That doesn’t make the bill any less troubling. Indonesia wants to court foreign investment, improve its workforce and education system, and just bolstered its standing with its G20 presidency. Jakarta can’t afford to backslide. It also has presidential polls in 2024, so discourse isn’t likely to get liberal.
Granted, a revamp of Indonesia’s old code, still a colonial relic, has been in the works for decades. This Muslim-majority nation is more conservative than is often assumed; a 2019 Pew survey found some 80% of Indonesians think homosexuality should not be accepted by society. For many Indonesians, the code may well reflect their beliefs, if not necessarily what they would campaign for. It’s also true that the bill could have been worse. It did, for example, limit the categories of people who can file police complaints over morality crimes. Hardline groups wanted more. And, yes, legislation is one thing and practice is quite another.
Unfortunately, the risks to minorities and political opponents offers no comfort at all. First, the LGBTQ community is already dealing with one of the harshest environments in Asia. The new code stipulates reports have to be made by a parent, spouse or child, so expats could get around it, but it opens the door to morality policing on a wider scale. Almost anyone is at risk of over-zealous application, given how open to interpretation certain clauses are when it comes to anything that does not align with conservative views, including, say, black magic, in a country where such beliefs have long co-existed with Islam. It will hurt women by making sexual education and information on contraception harder. And then there are provisions that can restrict freedom of expression.
The question, then, is where we go from here? It may help to consider the three factors behind the current conservative turn.
First, as in Malaysia, politicians in Indonesia have found that Islamic identity politics and piety pays. Islamist organizations can mobilize voters, as they did against former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, a Christian. He was jailed for blasphemy in 2017. His Muslim opponent and eventual successor, Anies Baswedan, will run for president in 2024.
It’s proven pragmatic to ceded occasionally to conservative forces, especially for a president like Jokowi, focused on economic and development goals. The Indonesian leader, as anthropologist Martin van Bruinessen at Utrecht University pointed out to me, has successfully repressed the activism that brought down Ahok by banning some movements and co-opting others. “The current legislation seems to be at variance with government policy," he said, “but is an expression of political realities." There are bargains to be made in coalition rule.
There’s also the education question. Like in Malaysia, Islamists in Indonesia have been able to take advantage of creaky public systems by setting up religious boarding schools and other institutions that offer an affordable alternative to the private sector, but can encourage a drift to traditionalism and do not necessarily churn out workers of the future. Neither country is doing enough to solve that education deficit.
Perhaps the most concerning is the way democratic vulnerabilities have aided the conservative turn. That applies as much to the content of the code, with its provisions making it easier to muzzle critics, as to the way it has been passed. In 2019, an earlier effort to revise the criminal code met with massive demonstrations, there was widespread anger over the reluctance to make the draft public, and concerns over changes seen as a winding back of democracy.
This year, public consultation and discussion has again been curtailed, but the government has not seen itself hampered by a similar surge of anger, though the bill will fully come into effect three years after it is signed, leaving ample time for protest and court challenges.
In part, says Alexander Arifianto at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, it’s about fatigue and the fact people are not yet feeling oppressed enough by the new code. The problem, as he argues, is that laws that interfere with personal freedoms are hard to predict, especially when they rely on private actors to enforce them. You’re not on the wrong side of moral laws—till you are.