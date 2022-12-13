Indonesia’s strict penal code is an omen of illiberal democracy

Unfortunately, the risks to minorities and political opponents offers no comfort at all. First, the LGBTQ community is already dealing with one of the harshest environments in Asia. The new code stipulates reports have to be made by a parent, spouse or child, so expats could get around it, but it opens the door to morality policing on a wider scale. Almost anyone is at risk of over-zealous application, given how open to interpretation certain clauses are when it comes to anything that does not align with conservative views, including, say, black magic, in a country where such beliefs have long co-existed with Islam. It will hurt women by making sexual education and information on contraception harder. And then there are provisions that can restrict freedom of expression.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}