Niranjan Rajadhyaksha: The comeback of industrial policy—and what it means for capital flows
Given its rising popularity, it is important to examine it through a critical lens. Much depends on how industrial policy is crafted. The tale of Korea’s Hyundai versus Malaysia’s Proton offers a lesson.
Industrial policy had been relegated to the storeroom as free market thinking swept the world after 1980. It is now back in the reckoning. Industrial policy is essentially state intervention to shape the structure of an economy—rather than its growth rate—according to national priorities.