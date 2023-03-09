Industrial policy learnings from a Soviet model versus Japanese1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:59 PM IST
It has had mixed results in the past and its success will depend on the economic logic and internal consistency of its pursuit
Economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote a paper in 2019 on the resurgence of industry policy. It had an interesting headline: ‘The Return of the Policy That Shall Not Be Named: The Principles of Industrial Policy’. There is now growing evidence that Lord Voldemort is back.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×