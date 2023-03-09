Industrial policy learnings from a Soviet model versus Japanese

Early Indian nationalists of all hues were broadly in agreement that the state would have to play an active role in driving economic development after independence was achieved, though there were differences in the details. In 1950, the two most important models to follow were those of Japan and the Soviet Union. Two recent publications have touched upon this issue—India Is Broken, a book by Princeton University economist Ashoka Mody, and ‘A More Indian Path to Prosperity? Hindu Nationalism and Development in the Mid-Twentieth Century and Beyond’, a paper by Aditya Balasubramanian, a young historian at the Australian National University.Mody writes in his book about how India should have followed the development path chosen by Japan after the Meiji Restoration in 1868. “Japan at the time of the Meiji Restoration had crucial features that made it the best economic model for India," he says. Japan raced ahead with its focus on higher farm productivity, rapid expansion of primary education and an early focus on export markets to accelerate industrial expansion. “By the 1920s," writes Mody, “Japan had bootstrapped itself into the ranks of the world’s industrialised countries."