Inflation in India isn’t quite the same as in other large economies

Central banks around the world say that the recent increase in price pressures is because of disruptions in supply chains, rather than excess demand. They are also wary of premature withdrawal of monetary policy support from economies that are not yet out of the woods. The Indian central bank broadly makes the same argument, though the minutes of the latest meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) clearly shows that there are now concerns about staying on the current path for too long. The bond-market consensus is that monetary policy normalization will move forward in four steps: Money-market rates rising to get back into the policy corridor, an increase in the reverse repo rate, a change in the monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral, and finally an increase in the repo rate. This will unfold very gradually, rather than in sudden leaps that can unsettle the bond market as well as the underlying economy.