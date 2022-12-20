Inflation is likely to persist as a big economic problem in 20231 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 5
Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 5
Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 5.9% for November. Despite this being the lowest rate in 11 months, India’s troubles on the inflation front may not be over as yet. There are multiple reasons for the same.