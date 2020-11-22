Inflation might just be about to pick up sharply in the West

How central banks react is key. They have told us that they will let economies run hot. What they’re really saying is that nothing they’ve done has made the slightest difference to overall inflation and they don’t know why. Still, let’s take them at their word. What would it mean in practice? Would they avoid putting up short rates or try to hold down long rates at a time when government borrowing is likely to remain huge? Either would, in effect, loosen monetary policy by driving real rates down when economies—and inflation—are rising. This is not credible and countries that do nothing would probably see their currencies fall instead, thereby pushing imported inflation higher.