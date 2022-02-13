Inflation might just become RBI’s friend with benefits

It might be necessary to clarify here that RBI does not endorse runaway inflation rates. The amended Reserve Bank of India Act enjoins the central bank and MPC to maintain the retail inflation rate at 4%, but within a band of 2-6%. A failure to keep to this designated band for three consecutive quarters would require RBI to explain itself to the Centre. RBI’s report card will have to detail the reasons for the failure to achieve its inflation target, the remedial actions proposed to get inflation back within the 2-6% band, and the time period by when that can be achieved.