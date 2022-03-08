Inflation wasn’t transitory even earlier and is likely to go up now

This is primarily because in crisis times, the world looks at the US dollar as a safe asset and money moves into it. Further, the rich world faces unprecedented levels of inflation. Hence, central banks of the rich world are expected to start raising interest rates. Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, recently told the American Congress that the Fed plans to raise interest rates soon. Higher interest rates on offer in the US will lead to FIIs pulling more money out of India, putting further pressure on the rupee. Of course, RBI can intervene and sell dollars in order to steady this currency fall, but there is a limit to this because our central bank can’t create dollars out of thin air.

