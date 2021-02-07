Inflation will force the Fed to rethink its loose money policy

The problems faced by US President Joe Biden would be formidable for anyone. There’s the political schism that won’t be cured by optimistic calls for unity. Then there’s the herculean challenge of stopping covid from killing too many more people in America. High up on his list, and sooner rather than later, will be dealing with the consequences of the biggest financial bubble in US history. Why the biggest? Because it encompasses not just stocks but pretty much every other financial asset too. And for that, you may thank the Federal Reserve.