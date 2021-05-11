Inflationary expectations ought to be anchored better

The study involved a random allocation of respondents into four groups, two of which were provided information on actual inflation in the eurozone and Netherlands, as also the ECB’s price-stability targets, while the other two were given no such data. The first two groups were also informed of 20-year inflationary trends. With actual inflation in the Netherlands of 2.6% and euro area of 1%, the median long-term inflation expectation of consumers with no knowledge of actual inflation was significantly higher, at 5%. Interestingly, knowledge of the actual rates and ECB targets reduced the median inflationary expectation in the case of both areas to 4%. The mean inflation expectation without knowledge were 10.56% and 11.26% for the Netherlands and eurozone, respectively, while with knowledge, this fell to 9.74% and 9.90%. Thus, transparency seems to be an important factor in anchoring inflationary expectations. Another finding: Younger respondents with higher net household incomes and higher education have “significantly lower" inflationary expectations.

