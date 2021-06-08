Information systems should allow networked thought

Before digital systems, practitioners used to carry this knowledge around in their heads, augmented by a prodigious memory or their own bespoke note-taking systems. But this approach to knowledge management (KM) is not scalable and therefore useless to an integrated law firm. What is required is a KM system that everyone can use—to which each fee-earner can upload data so that every other fee-earner can access and derive value from it. There are dozens of KM systems in the market. Unfortunately, none of the products I evaluated (including the sophisticated artificial intelligence-enhanced ones used by some of the world’s big law firms) delivered on my expectations of what a KM system should do. Since they all depend on lawyers accurately uploading information into pre-arranged file-folder hierarchies with all this duly tagged and annotated, the slightest mistake in data entry would mean they can’t pull up the information that is required. Not only is the data entry process time-consuming, it demands a lot from lowly associates who simply do not have the context such a system demands.

