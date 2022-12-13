INFOSYS: powered by values, and driven by excellence

When we went public in 1993, India was a different country. The quality and governance standards were lax. There was a chalta hai attitude in the approach of most businesses. This was because of the over 40 years of the licence-quota raj. So, like a tiger that was caged for a very long time and enfeebled, the industry took time to come out of that mindset. But at Infosys, we were very clear that we wanted to cater to the global market, and we had to adhere to the best international standards.

