Innovation and adoption will lead India's EV evolution
India’s move towards electrification must be in consonance with a broad move towards digitization and overall sustainability
Spurred by steadily rising demand and proactive government incentives, India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry has shown exponential growth in the past two years. Domestic four-wheeler EV sales in 2022-23 are set to cross the 60-65,000 mark. The global embrace of clean energy has catalysed this movement. Customers too, besides being environmentally conscious, are opting for EVs because of their better operating costs, ease of fuelling (with home charging stations and a slowly growing charging network), and attractive range and performance offerings. To sustain this enthusiasm, auto players have geared up to diversify their EV portfolio, promising new models and superior performance.