Innovation and adoption will lead India’s EV evolution

The EV roadmap adopted by Tata Motors is the result of a planned approach taken from a nascent stage. The step-by-step strategy we adopted started from restructuring models at the component level, which led to the introduction of EVs in our portfolio that are classified as first-generation Tata EVs. Through this strategy, we introduced Nexon, Tigor and Tiago EVs, judged as the right package for consumers aspiring to go electric. These products have played a significant role in helping the country overcome hurdles in EV uptake. Tata’s strategy now is to let second- and third-generation vehicles (unveiled as the Curvv and Avinya respectively) showcase our capacity for disruptive solutions in both manufacturing and products offerings.