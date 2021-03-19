Innovative, cost effective products transform Indian investment landscape

A strong case has built up in support of international diversification over the last few years. Indian investors increasingly want to participate in the growth opportunity presented by global tech firms like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (FAANG stocks) and others such as Tesla, Walmart, etc. This trend has seen increased momentum in the last few months, with several brokerages offering investors the facility to invest directly in US stocks and ETFs. These brokerages are tied up with a US-based intermediary and the transaction is facilitated through the LRS route (liberalized remittance scheme), which permits an Indian citizen to utilize up to $250,000 every year for investments, business purposes, tourism, etc. Since there is no minimum ticket size and fractional shares can also be bought, there is heightened activity in a segment that was erstwhile the domain of the ultra-rich.