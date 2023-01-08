Inside the world of brokers and art of ‘phone banking’1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Brokers used to play a critical role in getting public sector banks to sanction loans
Brokers used to play a critical role in getting public sector banks to sanction loans
Brokers used to play a critical role in getting public sector banks to sanction loans. Private sector banks had been more sophisticated and clinical in their approach to the appraisal and sanction of loans. Not always in the good sense of the term.