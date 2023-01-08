Inside the world of brokers and art of ‘phone banking’

Yes Bank had two safety valves for such rotten loans. One of them was an exorbitant processing fee for sanctioning such loans. The fee income was the first tool of recovery. The second was a very high interest rate. In its prime, Yes Bank was enjoying much higher returns than any other bank, earning interest on the amount lent as well as extracting huge processing fees. As a result, the actual cash inflow could be as high as 80 per cent of the principal. This is why the bank could take risks and write it off if and when a loan turned bad after a few years.