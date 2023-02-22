Some months back, Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, gave a left-handed compliment to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) on the introduction of ‘Contract Performance Guarantee Insurance’ cover. It appears regulatory approval was under consideration for a long time.

Credit goes to the recently appointed chairman of the IRDA, Debasish Panda, who has been active from day one. He has in just a few months of his tenure introduced wide-ranging reforms to provide greater flexibility to managements of insurance companies, covering distribution channels and easing the introduction of new products. He has also expedited various processes of approval by the regulatory body.

Panda talks of development of India’s insurance market and wider options for risk management. Industry leaders are all praise for his accessibility, receptivity and yen for expediency. However, the most important question in need of an answer is: Is this enough?

The sociopolitical, economic and environmental ethos is undergoing a metamorphic transformation. Technological developments are on a flight of fancy and impacting every aspect of life and living, conduct and outcomes. It is transforming even the economic order. The development of a “cosmic economy" is part of the new buzz.

Alix Partners, a management consultancy that specializes in solving complex and critical challenges, recently surveyed over 3,000 top executives on the changes underway. About 75% of the surveyed felt there would be a high level of disorder, 70% opined that jobs will be at risk, and 98% felt business models have to change.

Covid led to de-socialization and disrupted social systems, institutional frameworks and forms of governance. This has climaxed in new assertions of identity: I am ‘me’ and not ‘we’.

Rising returns on capital and stagnant rewards for labour have worsened inequalities of opportunity and living standards (i.e. economic disparity). Inequality has shaped right-wing politics, scripting economic nationalism and stirring a re-assertion of multipolarity in a unipolar world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a visible outcome. The planet earth has landed in a ‘polycrisis’.

The politics of identification and exploitation of opportunities in the national interest irrespective of a global fallout is the order of the day. Sagacious diplomacy has given way to ‘realpolitik’. Risks to life, business and property have diverged, multiplied and blended.

The insurance industry democratizes risks through the processes of aggregation and commoditization. Technology is reducing the costs of delivering value with ease and convenience. Insurers must serve ‘me’ with individualized and personalized risk covers.

However, India’s insurance industry seems to be stuck in a time warp. It is seeking growth and sustainable profitability through marginal tweaks and peripheral adjustments in customer engagement and value delivery. The core business of risk democratization is bleeding, particularly in non-life insurance companies and pure term insurance coverage among life insurers. The yield on investments of customer money is just about eking out profits. But what if, like in capital markets, the propensity of customer money shifts so that it remains in bank accounts till a transaction is completed and advance premium payments hit a dead end?

A hierarchal organization design that is structured around business functions has created deep-seated cost centres. And those are not pooling in adequate value to the grid of profitability. The responsibilities and accountability of various functionaries in the hierarchy are foggy. The reward system is entirely out of line with organizational goals and expected outcomes. The widely varying ‘enterprise value’ of different companies, as evaluated by capital markets on near similar numbers, speaks volumes about the sector’s market appraisal. It should be clear that the current organizational design of insurance companies has outlived its utility.

In changed contexts, pools of insurer profitability will undergo a 180-degree turnaround. A reshaping of pools of profitability must go by the following order of priority: Cost of acquisition, management expenses, yield management and risk management.

This new approach to organizational design will have to be dynamic and technology-integrative, with flattened hierarchies. Business and revenue models will have to be woven around above-mentioned pools of profitability. Appraisal of performance would have to entail the input-output ratio of every cost unit; and eventually of every transaction. Compensation packages must be aligned with value delivery to stakeholders, expected outcomes and the purpose of the organization. The new design would have to be adaptive so that it can evolve with the insurance market.

Insurance industry resurrection will require an insurrection driven by stakeholders, including customers, whose expectations of value delivery by a purpose-driven organization should force a transformation. Our regulatory bodies must also dynamize their approach, as they cannot afford to be reactive anymore. ‘Regulatory slumber’ should be consigned to history.

G.N. Bajpai is former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Life Insurance Corp of India, and an author