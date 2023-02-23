Insurance industry resurrection needs a stakeholder insurrection
Some months back Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways gave a life handed compliment to IRDA on the introduction of ‘Contract Performance Guarantee Insurance’ Cover
Some months back Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways gave a life handed compliment to IRDA on the introduction of ‘Contract Performance Guarantee Insurance’ Cover. It appears regulatory approval was under consideration for a very long time.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×