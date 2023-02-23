Some months back Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways gave a life handed compliment to IRDA on the introduction of ‘Contract Performance Guarantee Insurance’ Cover. It appears regulatory approval was under consideration for a very long time.

In fact, credit goes to the recently appointed Chairman of IRDA, Debasish Panda who has been up and running from day one. He has in just a few months of his tenure introduced wide ranging reforms to provide greater flexibility to the management of insurance companies, distribution channels and introduction of new products in the market. He has also expedited various processes of approval by the regulatory body.

Panda talks of the “development" of insurance market and wider options for risk management across segments. Industry leaders are all praise for his accessibility, receptivity and expediency. However, the most important question begging an answer is, “Is this enough".

The socio-political, economic and environmental ethos is undergoing metamorphic transformation. Technological developments are on a flight of fancy and impacting every aspect of life and living, conduct and outcomes. It is transforming even the economic order. The development of the cosmic economy is the new buzz.

Alix Partners, a management consultancy, which specialises in solving the most complex and critical challenges, recently surveyed over 3000 Top executives on the undergoing changes. 75% of the surveyed felt there will be a high level of disorder, 70% opined that the jobs will be at risk and 98% felt business models have to change.

Covid-19 led to isolation and de-socialisation and disrupted social systems, institutional frameworks and forms of governance. It has climaxed into asserting identities; I am ME and not WE.

Rising returns on capital and stagnating rewards on labour have cast inequality of opportunity, life and living; in effect economic disparity. Inequality has shaped right wing politics, scripting economic nationalism and caving unipolarity into asserting multi-polarity. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is one of the visible outcomes. The planet earth has landed in a ‘Polycrisis’.

Politics of identification and exploitation of opportunities purely in the national interest irrespective of global fallout is the order of the day. Sagacious diplomacy has given way to ‘Real Politic’. Risks to life, business and property have diverged, multiplied and convoluted.

“Insurance industry democratises risks through the processes of aggregation and commoditisation". The technology is contracting the costs for delivering value with ease and convenience. It is now potent to serve, “Me" with individualised and personalised risk covers.

Apparently, the insurance industry seems to be time wrapped in yesterdays’ ethos and is seeking growth and sustainable profitability by marginal tweaking and peripheral adjustments in customer connect and value delivery. The core business of democratisation of risk is bleeding, in particular in non-life companies and pure term insurance in life companies. The yield on investments of customer moneys IBNR and Life Fund is holding on the cap of profitability. What if, like the capital market, the propensity of customers’ money remains in their bank accounts till a transaction is completed and advance payments of premium are obviated.

Multi-layered, hierarchal organisation design pillored around functionalities has created deep seated cost centres. And those cost centres are not pooling in the adequate value to the grid of profitability. The responsibility and accountability of various functionaries in the hierarchal ladder are foggy. The reward system is entirely out of line with the organisational goals and expected outcomes. Widely varying ‘Enterprise Value’ of different companies by the capital market on near similar numbers speaks volumes of market appraisal of the situation. The current organisation design of Insurance Companies has outlived its utility.

In the changed contexts the pools of profitability will undergo a hundred and eighty-degree turnaround. The new shaping of pools of profitability will be in the following order:

1. Cost of Acquisition

2. Expenses of Management

3. Yield Management

4. Risk Management

The new approach to organisation design will have to be dynamic, and deeply technology embedded with flattered hierarchies. The business and revenue models will have to be weaved around pools of profitability. Appraisal of performance will entail the input-output ratio of every cost unit; may eventually end up with every transaction. Compensation packages will have to be aligned with the value delivery to each of the stakeholders, expected outcomes and the purpose of the organisation. Reengineering of the organisation design, business and revenue models will traverse on the evolutionary platform.

Stakeholders’ including Customers’ expectations of value delivery by a purpose driven organisation will force transformational insurrection. The regulatory bodies too will have to dynamize their approach from mere reactive to a mix of coactive and proactive. ‘Regulatory slumber’ will have to be consigned to annals of history.

G.N. Bajpai is former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Life Insurance Corp of India, and an author.