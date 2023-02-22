Insurance industry resurrection needs a stakeholder insurrection

A hierarchal organization design that is structured around business functions has created deep-seated cost centres. And those are not pooling in adequate value to the grid of profitability. The responsibilities and accountability of various functionaries in the hierarchy are foggy. The reward system is entirely out of line with organizational goals and expected outcomes. The widely varying ‘enterprise value’ of different companies, as evaluated by capital markets on near similar numbers, speaks volumes about the sector’s market appraisal. It should be clear that the current organizational design of insurance companies has outlived its utility.