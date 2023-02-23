Insurance industry resurrection needs a stakeholder insurrection

The new approach to organisation design will have to be dynamic, and deeply technology embedded with flattered hierarchies. The business and revenue models will have to be weaved around pools of profitability. Appraisal of performance will entail the input-output ratio of every cost unit; may eventually end up with every transaction. Compensation packages will have to be aligned with the value delivery to each of the stakeholders, expected outcomes and the purpose of the organisation. Reengineering of the organisation design, business and revenue models will traverse on the evolutionary platform.