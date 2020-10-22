Integrity and honesty vital to resolve TRP issue

The saga of television ratings and their alleged manipulation in India is unlikely to end in a hurry. When the Mumbai police acted on a complaint by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council)—the TV viewership monitoring agency—and made some arrests, it unearthed an alleged racket involving certain broadcasters gaming the system in their favour. The panel homes where measurement meters are placed were apparently being bribed to keep some channels running to show higher viewership, which ultimately decides the fate of more than ₹30,000 crore of advertising.