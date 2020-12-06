Intelligence agencies must track ecological threats and epidemics

While it is sensible to strengthen the WHO to make it more efficient, responsible and reliable in managing global public health, that approach alone is not enough. We should recognize that countries will hide, suppress, manipulate or play up biological and environmental developments to serve their political interests. Multilateral organisations like the WHO will be constrained by the very same political interests, and thus cannot be entirely relied upon. Covid-19 has brought home the fact that India must have independent means of acquiring information that has a vital bearing on our health, economy and security. The Research & Analysis Wing must be given the responsibility of tracking health and environmental threats, and equipped with the expertise needed to collect and analyse such intelligence. The R&AW and other agencies should also be prepared to carry out clandestine operations in the context of climate, epidemic and related threats.