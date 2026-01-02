Building peace together

We also need to bring that same collective effort to bear to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Nearly four years after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion, it is clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war aims have failed. But even after a million Russian casualties, his economy ailing, and 40% of Russian federal spending going to the war, he is still refusing to pursue peace. Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that he is ready for a ceasefire and serious talks, Putin’s only instinct is to escalate the conflict further—launching some of the largest attacks in Europe since the height of World War II.