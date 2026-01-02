We are bound to one another by a single fate. If we go down, we go down together; if we are to reach the heights, we do so not by conflict but by common effort.”
Building peace together
SummaryFor Gustav Stresemann and fellow signatories of the Locarno Treaties, hope was fleeting: within 15 years, global war returned. One lesson endures—retreating into isolationism will not help any nation, or the world, meet today’s challenges.
