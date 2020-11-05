International students won’t top the list of priorities for Trump or Biden

According to US government reports, there are over one million international students in the US, who contributed over $44 billion to the American economy in 2018 through fees and living expenses. The Trump administration announced that those international students whose classes were fully online, would not be allowed to stay in the country and then, there was a flip-flop. This triggered confusion, as students were unaware of what their visa status would be once the pandemic was over and what would happen to tuition and other expenditure they had incurred. This is significantly different from other countries where international students were allowed to stay on if they opted to do so and numerous support systems were put in place to accommodate their stay.