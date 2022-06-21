Internet platform dominance is not predestined to last5 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:02 PM IST
Technology evolves in cycles and a shift may have begun that will see upstarts dislodge today’s big players
Technology evolves in cycles and a shift may have begun that will see upstarts dislodge today’s big players
Listen to this article
There is a widely held belief that internet platforms are too big to be dislodged from their current positions of dominance. Many believe we have no option but to apply the full force of competition regulation to protect customers from harm arising from their size and market power.