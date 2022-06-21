Internet platform dominance is not predestined to last

In 1996, news began to filter through the academic grapevine of a magical new search engine that could generate highly relevant results by ranking pages based on the importance of its back-link data. When I first used Google, it was as magical as I had been promised it would be. I was able to access more relevant information than Yahoo or Alta Vista had ever been able to suggest. So confident was this upstart search engine in the accuracy of its need-satisfaction that it had a button on its search page that bypassed search results and took you straight to the website of its top-ranked listing. And you were rarely disappointed.