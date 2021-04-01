Internet-first brands are fast gaining traction

On scale, Wipro’s Keshan said companies can get ₹100-300 crore, or even ₹500 crore, through the D2C route. “Can they take it up to ₹2,000 crore, that question we have not really dealt with, yet. So, e-commerce can definitely help you create a very strong business to a certain size, and it’s up to you if you want to go offline as an additional strategy—I don’t see any problem in that because it is an opportunity for you to grow and scale further."