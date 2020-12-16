Intimations of mortality in this extraordinary year of setbacks

Amused, those who know me will be. My instinctive reaction facing certain death was to organize. I can’t recollect any fear, and I was too young to have regrets. My father was not in the city. I asked my mother to pack blankets to be wrapped around our heads, grabbed my brother, and drove our Fiat, without knowing how, to get our friend Shalabh, who was alone at his house. Returning home, we fled in the car, along with my mother and a much older terrified cousin. All of which were exactly the wrong things to do if the gas was indeed diffusing. But that we learnt much later. As I drove on Link Road No. 1, ineptly weaving through the hundreds fleeing on foot, a police van raced past, announcing that it was a rumour. We returned home. The grim reaper has whizzed past a couple of times more since then: On the edge of a 2,000-ft cliff and in an aircraft 37,000 feet above sea level that had a fire inside.