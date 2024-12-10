Invest heavily in education: It’s the cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat
Summary
- While India’s middle class has gained upward mobility on the basis of quality education, aspirers and destitutes lag behind. We must bridge our educational divide to lay a foundation for a truly developed, inclusive and resilient country by 2047.
As India strides toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat or developed India, education emerges as the cornerstone of this transformation. It is not merely a means for individual advancement, but a foundational force that drives economic growth, social progress and national development.