Invest heavily in education: It’s the cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat

As India strides toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat or developed India, education emerges as the cornerstone of this transformation. It is not merely a means for individual advancement, but a foundational force that drives economic growth, social progress and national development.

Yet, the reality of India’s education system is marked by glaring disparities in access and quality, particularly between income groups. These inequities remain one of the most significant barriers to achieving an inclusive and prosperous future.

Addressing them is not just a matter of policy priority, but an essential step towards equipping India’s population with the tools they need to build a better nation.

Education is the critical dividing line between the middle class and those below.

Aspirer households, on the verge of upward mobility, face immense challenges in accessing quality schooling. According to PRICE’s ICE 360 Survey, nearly 60% of children from these households drop out before completing higher secondary education, hindered by economic pressures and the substandard quality of schools available to them.

In contrast, middle-class families have made education a central pillar of their upward trajectory, with 80% of children completing high school and more than one-third pursuing tertiary education.

The transformative power of education is even more pronounced among the wealthy, where 61% achieve tertiary degrees, securing lucrative professional and managerial roles.

The disparity in educational attainment starkly illustrates the systemic barriers that perpetuate inequality and limit opportunities for millions of Indians.

The Indian middle class offers a glimpse of the possibilities education unlocks when barriers are minimized. Middle-class families prioritize education, often making significant sacrifices to ensure their children have access to better opportunities.

They invest in early schooling, reduce family size to focus resources and encourage higher education, fostering a generation of skilled workers equipped to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.

The benefits of these investments are far-reaching, not only improving individual outcomes, but also contributing to national economic growth by creating a workforce capable of driving innovation and productivity.

This educational momentum among the middle class is a crucial factor in India’s pursuit of Viksit Bharat.

In stark contrast, aspirers and destitute households face entrenched challenges. Schools serving these communities often lack basic infrastructure, trained teachers and essential learning materials, perpetuating cycles of disadvantage.

Children from aspirer households, despite being poised for upward mobility, frequently discontinue their education due to economic pressures and limited access to quality, affordable educational opportunities. Destitute families are even more vulnerable, with the majority of their children leaving school early, often to contribute to household income.

Without foundational literacy and numeracy skills, they remain trapped in poverty, excluded from the opportunities that education provides. Breaking this cycle is vital for India’s broader aspirations, as a nation cannot make progress beyond a point if a significant portion of its population is left behind.

Achieving Viksit Bharat requires bold and targeted measures to bridge this educational divide. Policymakers must focus on improving the quality of schools in underserved areas by enhancing infrastructure, training teachers and ensuring access to resources such as textbooks, libraries and technology.

Scholarships, financial aid and affordable higher education options are critical in reducing drop-out rates and enabling students from disadvantaged backgrounds to advance.

Vocational training and skill development programmes must also be expanded to provide pathways for students who may not pursue traditional academic routes, equipping them with market-relevant skills that enhance their employability.

Early childhood education plays an equally crucial role in shaping long-term outcomes. Investments in pre-school education, literacy schemes and basic health and nutrition for children from destitute households can lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning and economic participation.

Such interventions are not merely stop-gap measures, but essential building blocks for a more equitable society. By addressing these foundational gaps, India can create pathways for millions to escape poverty and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

Technology offers an unprecedented opportunity to democratize education. Digital platforms and mobile technologies can bridge geographical and socioeconomic divides, bringing quality education to remote corners of India.

By equipping schools with internet connectivity, providing digital devices and training teachers in tech-enabled instruction, India can expand access to learning for underserved populations. While middle-class families leverage technology to enhance educational outcomes, extending these benefits to aspirers and destitute will ensure a more inclusive system.

In India, the educational divide mirrors the broader societal inequalities that threaten the country’s potential. While the middle class and the rich reap the benefits of their investments in education, aspirers and destitute remain excluded, held back by systemic barriers that limit their opportunities. Bridging this gap is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.

Prioritizing education must be at the heart of India’s Viksit Bharat strategy. Investments in quality education for all income groups will transform lives, reduce inequality and drive economic growth.

By addressing disparities in educational access and ensuring that every citizen has a chance to learn and succeed, India can unlock the full potential of its people. Education for all is the foundation upon which a truly developed, inclusive and resilient India will have to stand.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.