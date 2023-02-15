Invest in changing social norms to end child marriages

In spite of being illegal since 1978, child marriages have had social acceptance in India. There has been only a marginal decline in their number in the last five years (from 27% by NFHS-4 2015-16) to 23% in (NFHS-5 2019-21). Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE, 2017-18) shows that while 65% of girls complete secondary education nationally, only 52% do so in Assam. Data also shows that while 81.3% of girls in Assam (compared with the national average of 79.4%) joined secondary school, only 42% continued to the higher secondary level. All-India, of the 79.4% of girls who enrolled in secondary education, 58% went on to the next level. Assam must ensure that girls (and boys) attain higher education, which will help delay marriage and find work.