The year 2025 has gone by as quick as a wink—I dare say so has the first quarter of this century. It’s 26 years since Y2K!
Investing in 2026: It is no different from the years gone by—but here’s advice for the New Year
SummaryThis is a good time for investors to revisit their portfolios to see if they align with their goals. Dismiss the usual forecasts, keep investing in gloomy times as a contra bet within one's allocation limits and get rid of losing bets. If the goal is to maximize wealth, make clinical decisions.
The year 2025 has gone by as quick as a wink—I dare say so has the first quarter of this century. It’s 26 years since Y2K!
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More