Investing in new economic shakti for a new India

Third, have a set of regulatory regimes that are consistent and unambiguous. (This is a long-term—at least 10 years—illiquid asset class). We suggest that the government in this budget should set up an expert committee to understand the potential of the product to enable comprehensive single-window legislation among the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, and the ministry of finance. This committee can ensure that the various regulations are in sync to create large pools of domestic capital and enable domestic institutions to invest in this asset class. It is equally important to create an even wider set of domestic managers. We suggest the setting up of this expert committee with experts from the regulators, ministry of finance, eminent lawyers, and experienced investment professionals from these institutions and the PE-VC industry.